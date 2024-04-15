Flash News: OKX to List Parcl's PRCL Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 15, 2024.

OKX to List Parcl's PRCL Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX is pleased to announce that it will list PRCL, the native token of Parcl, on its spot market on April 16 at 1:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for PRCL were enabled today at 1:00 PM (UTC). This move is in line with OKX's ongoing commitment to provide diverse trading options to its users.

Parcl is a groundbreaking blockchain-based real estate platform that allows users to invest in digital square footage of physical real estate in some of the most lucrative neighborhoods. With Parcl's innovative system, users can build their dream real estate portfolio and trade their favorite neighborhoods just like they would trade crypto assets.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX