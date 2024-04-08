Flash News: OKX to List Tensor's TNSR Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 8, 2024.

OKX to List Tensor's TNSR Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Tensor's TNSR token on its spot market. The listing will go live on April 8 at 3:15 PM (UTC), enabling users to trade TNSR tokens against USDT. OKX has also enabled deposits for the TNSR token as of today at 4:00 AM (UTC). This move is in line with OKX's commitment to providing diverse trading options to its users.

Tensor is an innovative NFT marketplace that caters specifically to professional traders. It offers advanced functionality, including real-time data, candlestick charts and automated market making (AMM) pools for NFTs. Alongside these features, Tensor also offers rewarding incentives for its users.

