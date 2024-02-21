Flash News: OKX to Make Adjustments Components of Several Indices

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 21, 2024.

OKX to Make Adjustments Components of Several Indices

OKX today announced adjustments to the components and weights of several of its indices. This strategic move is designed to enhance market liquidity and index stability, underscoring OKX's commitment to offering its users the most reliable and efficient trading experience possible.

The adjustments will take place between 8:00 am - 10:00 am UTC on February 21, 2024. The new index prices will be calculated by weighting the prices of the new components according to their updated weights, ensuring a fair and accurate representation of the market.

The indices affected include FLR-USD, LAT-USD, LAT-USDT, STRK-USD, and STRK-USDT, with changes to the exchange pairings and their respective weights. Detailed information about the adjustments is provided here.

