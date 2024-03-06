Flash News: OKX to Make Adjustments to Components for Several Indices

NASSAU, the Bahamas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX to Make Adjustments to Components for Several Indices

OKX has announced that it will be making strategic adjustments to the components of several indices. The adjustments are scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 11:00 am UTC on March 6, 2024.

These adjustments are being made to enhance market liquidity and ensure the stability of indices. The newly adjusted index prices will be calculated by weighting the prices of the updated components based on their revised weights.

The index component adjustment details reflect a comprehensive and strategic approach to improve the performance of the indices, as outlined in the recent announcement. The changes include adjustments in the weights of several components across multiple indices such as ANT/USD, ANT/USDT, CRO/BTC, IOTA/USDT, MANA/BTC, MKR/USDT and STRK/USD.

