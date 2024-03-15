Flash News: OKX to Polyhedra Network's ZK Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 15, 2024.

OKX to Polyhedra Network's ZK Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will be listing Polyhedra Network's ZK token on its spot market on March 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM (UTC). This addition will enable users to trade ZK against USDT.



Deposits for the token were enabled at 8:00 AM (UTC) today, while withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 AM (UTC) on March 20, 2024.



Polyhedra Network offers cross-chain solutions for both Layer 1s and Layer 2s through the use of zkBridge. This utilizes zero-knowledge proof to securely verify state transitions between chains without the need for trust. zkBridge technology not only ensures robust security without external assumptions, but also lowers the costs of on-chain verification.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

