Flash News: OKX to Support Ethereum Dencun Mainnet Upgrade

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 13, 2024.

OKX to Support Ethereum Dencun Mainnet Upgrade

OKX will be supporting the forthcoming Ethereum network's Dencun mainnet upgrade. The network upgrade and consequential hard fork are scheduled to occur approximately at 1:55 PM UTC on March 13, 2024. In light of this, OKX will suspend deposits and withdrawals of all tokens belonging to the Ethereum network, including ETH, Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), zkSync Era, Base Protocol (BASE), Starknet (STRK), Linea (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Metis (METIS), and MXC (MXC) networks, starting at 1:20 PM UTC on the same day.

OKX assures that trading of the mentioned tokens and tokens belonging to their networks will not be affected during this network upgrade. Once the upgraded ETH network is stable, OKX will resume deposits and withdrawals for these tokens. OKX will handle all technical requirements involved, so users holding any of the mentioned tokens and tokens belonging to their networks in their account don't need to take any action.

As a long-awaited part of "The Surge" in Ethereum's roadmap, the Ethereum Dencun upgrade tackles the network's scalability challenges. These challenges include bottlenecks in transaction throughput and data management. Like the Merge and Ethereum Shanghai upgrades that came before, the Dencun upgrade introduces various EIPs, with EIP-4844 being the most notable.

More details can be found here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX