Flash News: OKX to Support LSK Token Migration

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 13, 2024.

OKX to Support LSK Token Migration

OKX has announced that it will support the migration of LSK L1 tokens to LSK L2. This move is designed to ensure a smooth transition for all LSK token holders on the OKX platform.

The schedule for the migration has been set. LSK deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended at 10:00 am UTC on May 20, 2024; however, the trading of LSK tokens will remain unaffected. Following the successful token migration, LSK deposits and withdrawals will resume.

To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

SOURCE OKX