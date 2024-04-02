Flash News: OKX to Support Zebec Protocol's ZBC Token Migration

DUBAI, UAE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 2, 2024.

OKX to Support Zebec Protocol's ZBC Token Migration

OKX is pleased to announce that it will support the upcoming ZBC token migration as per the official plan of the Zebec Protocol. This migration will occur at a 1:10 ratio, based on the following schedule:

On April 8, 2024, at 2:00 am UTC, all pending ZBC token orders will be canceled, and the ZBC/USDT spot trading pair will be delisted. Following this, ZBC transfers, deposits, and withdrawals will be suspended at 10:00 am UTC. Finally, an account snapshot and the subsequent token migration will take place at 4:00 pm UTC.

This snapshot will cover both OKX funding and trading accounts. After the token migration, the new token, ZBCN, will be available for deposits, withdrawals, and spot trading. The specific opening time for these services will be announced separately.

Further details are available here.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX