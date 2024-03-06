Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in ether.fi, a Native Liquid Restaking Protocol on Ethereum

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of OKX , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in ether.fi, a Native Liquid Restaking Protocol on Ethereum

OKX Ventures announced today that it has invested in ether.fi , a decentralized, non-custodial delegated staking protocol with a liquid staking derivative token.

ether.fi is a protocol that allows users to stake ETH and receive eETH, a natively restaked liquid staking token that fuels DeFi and decentralizes Ethereum. When a user holds eETH, they receive ETH staking rewards, ether.fi points and EigenLayer points. In addition, they retain custody of their token and can engage in various DeFi applications with partners such as Aave and Pendle.

ether.fi has also entered into a strategic partnership with OKX Wallet. Central to this partnership is the ability for users to connect their OKX Wallet directly with the ether.fi interface. Additionally, users will be able to mint eETH directly from the OKX Wallet.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

