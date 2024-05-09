Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Seed Round Investment in Arch Network, a Bitcoin-Native Application and Smart Contract Platform

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Seed Round Investment in Arch Network, a Bitcoin-Native Application and Smart Contract Platform

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the seed investment round for Arch Network, a Bitcoin-native application and smart contract platform.

Arch Network is the first Bitcoin-native application platform, enabling bridgeless DeFi on the world's largest blockchain. It is a parallelized, proof-of-stake network that leverages zero-knowledge proof (ZK proof) technology to enhance Bitcoin-native programmability. The network consists of a Rust-based zkVM, called the ArchVM, and a decentralized verifier network. Together, these components form a trustless execution environment directly within the Bitcoin blockchain, allowing for bridgeless trading experiences.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are delighted to invest in Arch Network, a Bitcoin-native application platform that takes inspiration from the SVM (Solana Virtual Machine). It utilizes parallelization and integrates ZK proof technology to facilitate dynamic, Turing-complete smart contracts on Bitcoin. This novel approach dramatically improves user experience and the trust assumptions made by Bitcoin users, enabling a smooth and frictionless experience while maintaining a trustless relationship with dApps and protocols."

