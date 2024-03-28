Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Seed Round Investment in FLock.io, a Decentralized and Permissionless Platform for AI Models and DApps

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for March 28, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Seed Round Investment in FLock.io, a Decentralized and Permissionless Platform for AI Models and DApps



OKX Ventures today announced its seed round investment in FLock.io , a decentralized and permissionless platform for AI models and DApps.

By harnessing the synergies of Federated Learning (FL) and blockchain technologies, FLock.io addresses the growing demands of models and potential data breach threats, guaranteeing secure model training without revealing underlying source data, as well as fair rewards to data contribution and community collaboration.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are delighted to invest in FLock.io, which offers a decentralized AI platform and model community on the chain by combining technologies such as FL, ZK and data compression. Currently, data security remains a challenge in AI development. Flock.io enables users to offer local data for model training without any data leaving their library, ensuring data security and privacy. FLock.io's versatile application scenarios assist developers in lowering the development threshold of AI DApp on the chain. It is expected to become the AI infrastructure in the Web3 world, contributing to the advancement of the AI field."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

