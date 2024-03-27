Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in MyShell, Pioneering AI-Integrated Web3 Technologies

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for March 28, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in MyShell, Pioneering AI-Integrated Web3 Technologies

OKX Ventures today announced its strategic investment in MyShell . MyShell, a pioneer in open-source AI foundation models and an AI-powered Web3 ecosystem, offers a unique AI app store that allows creators to easily build AI-native apps, distinguishing it from other AI applications.



MyShell has distinguished itself in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape with its innovative approach to integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. The platform has garnered widespread acclaim, evidenced by nearly 20,000 stars on Github, one million registered users and a vibrant community of 50,000 creators who publish and manage AI applications.



This strategic investment by OKX Ventures underscores its commitment to fostering cutting-edge technologies that promise to redefine user interactions within the digital space. MyShell's success story includes notable achievements such as the development of advanced voice models that facilitate more natural and intuitive user experiences.

