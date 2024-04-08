Flash News: OKX Ventures Invests in Lumoz, an Innovative Modular Compute Layer and ZK-RaaS Platform

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for April 8, 2024.

OKX Ventures Invests in Lumoz, an Innovative Modular Compute Layer and ZK-RaaS Platform



OKX Ventures today announced its investment in Lumoz , an innovative modular compute layer and ZK-RaaS platform.

With the maturation of ZK scaling technology and the rising demand for zero-knowledge proof computation, Lumoz is well-positioned to address the needs of an industry increasingly reliant on ZK-Rollups.

Lumoz's platform, already utilized by prominent Layer 2 ZK-Rollups such as ZKFair and BTC Layer 2 network Merlin Chain, is set to welcome a surge of new ZK-Rollups. The company's modular compute layer is designed to mitigate the high computing costs associated with zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) computation, offering a cost-effective solution through its decentralized zkProver Network. Lumoz is also gearing up to launch a suite of innovative products, including a new AI + PoW Chain, multiple ETH Layer 2s, a Layer 3 and BTC Layer 2, all slated for a Q3 release.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "Lumoz is revolutionizing the industry with its modular computing layer, channeling untapped computing power to drive Rollup development. Its mastery in ZK and mining solidifies its position as a key player in the evolution of modular computing."

To learn more about Lumoz, click here .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX Ventures