Flash News: OKX Ventures Invests in Pre-A Round for Trustless Computation Provider, Delphinus Lab

OKX Ventures Invests in Pre-A Round for Trustless Computation Provider, Delphinus Lab

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the pre-A round investment for Delphinus Lab, a trustless computation platform provider that aims to deliver a Zero-Knowledge WebAssembly (zkWASM)-based application rollup platform known as zkWASM Hub.

Delphinus Lab's product offers automated proving and batching services for application workloads, with the added flexibility of customizable WASM extensions. The company's mission is to construct a zkWASM cloud suite that eases the integration of more generic web applications into the Web3 environment using the rollup as an application approach.

In its continued effort to advance and innovate the original zkWASM implementation, Delphinus Lab intends to establish a zkWASM application communication standard within ZKWASMHUB. This will promote widespread interconnectivity and collaboration among rollup apps that operate on various underlying blockchains.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are delighted to participate in the investment for Delphinus Lab's zkWASM VM, the first-ever zero-knowledge VM that supports WASM bytecode. This groundbreaking technology holds the potential to drive mass adoption. By leveraging zkWASM, developers have the liberty to construct ZKP applications in a wide array of programming languages. The combination of these applications with zero-knowledge proofs paves the way for a more secure, private and trustless Web3 world."

