Flash News: OKX Ventures Invests in Pre-A Round for Trustless Computation Provider, Delphinus Lab

26 Feb, 2024, 05:59 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for February 26, 2024.

OKX Ventures Invests in Pre-A Round for Trustless Computation Provider, Delphinus Lab

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the pre-A round investment for Delphinus Lab, a trustless computation platform provider that aims to deliver a Zero-Knowledge WebAssembly (zkWASM)-based application rollup platform known as zkWASM Hub.

Delphinus Lab's product offers automated proving and batching services for application workloads, with the added flexibility of customizable WASM extensions. The company's mission is to construct a zkWASM cloud suite that eases the integration of more generic web applications into the Web3 environment using the rollup as an application approach.

In its continued effort to advance and innovate the original zkWASM implementation, Delphinus Lab intends to establish a zkWASM application communication standard within ZKWASMHUB. This will promote widespread interconnectivity and collaboration among rollup apps that operate on various underlying blockchains.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are delighted to participate in the investment for Delphinus Lab's zkWASM VM, the first-ever zero-knowledge VM that supports WASM bytecode. This groundbreaking technology holds the potential to drive mass adoption. By leveraging zkWASM, developers have the liberty to construct ZKP applications in a wide array of programming languages. The combination of these applications with zero-knowledge proofs paves the way for a more secure, private and trustless Web3 world."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

About OKX Ventures

