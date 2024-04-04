Flash News: OKX Ventures Invests in UTXO Stack, Accelerating Bitcoin's Layer 2 Expansion

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for April 4, 2024.

OKX Ventures Invests in UTXO Stack, Accelerating Bitcoin's Layer 2 Expansion

OKX Ventures is proud to announce its participation in the seed funding round of UTXO Stack, a modular BTC Layer 2 blockchain launch platform. The seed round was co-led by ABCDE and SNZ, with OKX Ventures joining other prominent participants such as Bitcoin Magazine, Waterdrip Capital, Matrixport, y2z Ventures and DRK Lab.

UTXO Stack is at the forefront of expanding the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling developers to easily initiate BTC Layer 2 solutions based on the UTXO model. The platform is integrated with the RGB++ protocol, enhancing interoperability between BTC and parallel Layer 2s developed on UTXO Stack, eliminating the need for cross-chain bridges. Additionally, it bolsters Layer 2 security through the staking of BTC, CKB and other BTC Layer 1 assets.

UTXO Stack Founder and RGB++ Protocol Author Cipher said: "With the support from this funding round, UTXO Stack is poised to deliver a scalable UTXO Layer 2 solution for BTC, enhancing seamless interoperability across all blockchains. This investment fuels our capacity to further develop, expand and elevate our offerings."

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "Our strategic investment in UTXO Stack signifies a strong endorsement of the platform's potential to enhance the functionality and scalability of Bitcoin's Layer 2 infrastructure."

