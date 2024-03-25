Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Discusses Green Finance and Technology at the First Annual Hong Kong Climate Forum

HONG KONG, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for March 25, 2024.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Discusses Green Finance and Technology at the First Annual Hong Kong Climate Forum

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren has been invited to attend the first annual Hong Kong Climate Forum: Greater Bay Area Climate Action and Cooperation, held at the University of Hong Kong today, where he spoke on a panel about how green finance and investment can be utilized for climate mitigation from the perspectives of blockchain and decentralized data innovations.

During the discussion, Jeff shed light on:

The basics and importance of regenerative finance (ReFi) in addressing the environmental and social challenges associated with achieving environmental sustainability and social responsibility

OKX Ventures' involvement in ReFi, particularly within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which includes initiatives and partnerships with the Ethereum Climate Platform and GreenBTC.Club

ecosystem, which includes initiatives and partnerships with the Climate Platform and GreenBTC.Club How the Web3 sector can contribute to green finance and technology, particularly in the areas of transparency and traceability, tokenization and fractional ownership, incentivizing sustainable behavior, as well as efficiency and cost reduction

Hong Kong's pivotal position in advancing the global Web3 industry, opening up significant prospects for the region in FinTech innovation, trade and commerce, entrepreneurship, and sustainability efforts

pivotal position in advancing the global Web3 industry, opening up significant prospects for the region in FinTech innovation, trade and commerce, entrepreneurship, and sustainability efforts The potential of emerging Web3 technologies like NFTs and DAOs in the realm of green finance as the catalysts of meaningful progress and generating enduring benefits for the public, investors and the environment through collaborative initiatives and innovative approaches

The forum, scheduled for March 25-26, features a series of keynotes and panels of global experts, business leaders and governmental officials from the Greater Bay Area, focusing on topics around climate policy, green innovation and sustainable finance.

