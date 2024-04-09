Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Discusses the Future of Web3 at HK Web3 Festival Side Events

HONG KONG, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for April 9, 2024.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Discusses the Future of Web3 at HK Web3 Festival Side Events

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren recently delivered impactful opening speeches at two side events - 'EVG full-day demo day' and 'Happy Hour: Network & Drinks with OKX X Layer Community' during the recent Hong Kong Web3 Festival, which began on April 6 and ends on April 9.



The first event, 'EVG full-day demo day,' co-hosted by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and X Layer, provided a full day of market insights, demos and networking. During the event, which took place on April 5 at Soho House, Jeff discussed the OKX Wallet, a powerful, simple and secure self-custody wallet that offers a single entry point to everything Web3. Jeff's speech also highlighted OKX Ventures' efforts in investing in Layer 2, DeFi, Web3, NFT, metaverse projects and many others.

On the following day of April 6, there was the 'Happy Hour: Network & Drinks with OKX X Layer Community' event, which took place at The Work Place. During the event, which was sponsored by Potatoswap and backed by BlockBooster, Jeff discussed the advancements and developments of OKX's X Layer ecosystem and introduced the robust cooperation between BlockBooster and the OKX ecosystem. He also shared insights about OKX's contributions to the field of Web3 and the progress of X Layer, OKX's ZK-powered Layer 2 network. His speech concluded with a vision for the future, emphasizing the potential of the industry with the combined efforts of all the participants.



About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

