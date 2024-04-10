Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Explores the Future of Layer 2s at 'X Layer Ecosystem Night' HK Web3 Festival Side Event

HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for April 10, 2024.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Explores the Future of Layer 2s at 'Layer 2 Revolution: Scaling the Future | X Layer Ecosystem Night' HK Web3 Festival Side Event

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren recently delivered a keynote speech at 'X Layer Ecosystem Night,' an HK Web3 Festival side event that took place on April 7 at AOAO. The event, hosted by OKX's X Layer team and sponsored by Moby, Polygon, Eigenlayer, Renzo and AWS, brought together industry leaders to discuss developments in blockchain scaling solutions and the future of Web3 technology.

During his keynote speech, Jeff expressed his excitement about the upcoming mainnet public phase launch of X Layer, OKX's Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Ethereum Layer 2 built with the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). The development of X Layer is a testament to a year of planning, preparation and growth for X Layer team.

Ren also discussed OKX's plans and achievements in the Web3 space, citing the immense growth of OKX Wallet's daily active users, as well as the development of OKX DEX and OKX NFT Marketplace. Through support from OKX Ventures, nearly 100 projects have made significant strides in facilitating the mass adoption of Web3, further expanding the reach and impact of this revolutionary technology.

In his closing remarks, Ren thanked developers and core partners, including Polygon, EigenLayer, Amazon AWS, Renzo and Moby, for their support and contributions to the industry. He emphasized that the real challenge has just begun, and he looked forward to seeing further innovation and technological advancements in the field.

Jeff's insights at the 'X Layer Ecosystem Night' event underscore OKX Ventures' commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the development of new technologies and scaling the future of Web3.

