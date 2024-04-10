Flash News: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Highlights the Mission and Vision of OKX Web3 at 'The Future is Now' HK Web3 Festival Side Event

HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for April 10, 2024.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Highlights the Mission and Vision of OKX Web3 at 'The Future is Now' HK Web3 Festival Side Event

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren recently delivered an opening speech at 'The Future is Now,' an HK Web3 Festival side event that took place on April 6 at ALTO Bar and Grill. The event, hosted by OKX Web3 and co-hosted by OKX Ventures, Solana, Aptos, Polyhedra and ZA bank, brought together industry leaders to discuss the future of the Web3 community.



Key highlights from Jeff's speech include:

OKX Web3's commitment to accelerating ecosystem growth and adoption by providing robust support to developers across various chains and protocols.

OKX Web3, one of the most active contributors in the Web3 space, is not only focused on product development but also invests in building foundational infrastructure, governing ecosystem protocols, and bringing more use cases to blockchain. This multifaceted approach drives accessibility and real-world blockchain utility.

Guided by their "Ethos of Access," OKX Web3 is committed to working with the community to power a decentralized future, fostering a strong, supportive relationship with Hong Kong and the region's growing Web3 ecosystem.

Jeff concluded his speech by emphasizing: "Together with our thriving community, we are just beginning to unlock crypto's possibilities. Let us move forward boldly to build this future powered by open technology for all."



About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

