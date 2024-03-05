Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Support for Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 Network

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Adds Support for Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 Network

OKX Wallet today added support for Blast, a Layer 2 network. With the integration, users can now manage their Blast mainnet assets directly via their OKX Wallet. This adds to the already impressive portfolio of over 85 blockchains supported by OKX Wallet.

Blast is the only Ethereum Layer 2 solution that supports native yield for ETH and stablecoins. Since its launch, the Blast mainnet has attracted significant interest from the cryptocurrency community, amassing a total value locked (TVL) of $2.4 billion with 186,668 unique users.

In addition to the wallet integration, OKX's decentralized exchange aggregator, OKX DEX, will soon support trading of Blast ecosystem assets. This will provide users with a seamless experience for trading and managing their Blast-related assets.

OKX also recently announced that it is the first major industry player to fully integrate Uniswap Labs' trading APIs into its offerings. The integration includes the launch of the 'Snap' trading mode feature on OKX DEX to aggregate Uniswap's industry-leading liquidity.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

