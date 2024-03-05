Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Support for Emerging Bitcoin Inscriptions Standard Atomicals (ARC-20)

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 5, 2024.

OKX Wallet Adds Support for Emerging Bitcoin Inscriptions Standard Atomicals (ARC-20)

OKX Wallet today added support for Atomicals (ARC-20), enabling users to view and transfer the ARC-20 Bitcoin inscriptions standard on both web and the OKX app. The ARC-20 fungible token standard brings colored coins to Bitcoin and uses Satoshi as the ownership unit of deployed tokens. This means that every unit of the token is backed by one Satoshi forever.

By definition, every ARC-20 token can never go below one Satoshi in value, underpinning the value of the token. As such, the Atomicals Protocol solves the long-standing problem of how to represent arbitrary fungible token assets on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Following the ARC-20 integration, the Doginals (DRC-20) and Rune Alpha inscription standards will also arrive at the OKX Wallet in the coming weeks. In addition, OKX Marketplace will integrate the ARC-20 and DRC-20 standards to give millions of users the ability to buy and sell DRC-20 and ARC-20 inscriptions with zero fees. After the Bitcoin halving, support for Runes is expected to come as well.

With these integrations, OKX will be the leading one-stop inscriptions ecosystem in Web3 and the industry's largest inscriptions marketplace. OKX's inscription offerings provide users with liquidity across multiple inscription standards, bulk inscription capabilities, automatic error detection and zero-fee trading experience across chains, helping unlock the power of inscriptions and drive Web3 adoption as well as growth.

OKX Wallet's inscriptions tool already supports inscriptions minting on 23 networks, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche-C, Arbitrum One and many others.

To learn more about minting, buying and selling inscriptions on OKX, click here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX