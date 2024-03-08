Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Support for Kava Network

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Adds Support for Kava Network

OKX Wallet has added support for the Kava network, a vital part of the Cosmos ecosystem. This addition enables OKX Wallet to offer users extended capabilities and enhanced performance through the innovative use of the Cosmos SDK.

The addition of Kava support is a significant development for OKX Wallet's users as it enables Ethereum smart contract development with the interoperability of the Cosmos SDK. This integration broadens the possibilities for asset management and interaction with Kava ecosystem DApps.

OKX Wallet's commitment to advancing blockchain technology is evident in its ongoing effort to add support for more blockchains. This integration is yet another step towards offering OKX Wallet users a seamless and efficient blockchain experience.

As a decentralized blockchain, Kava combines the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the robust developer power of Ethereum, making it a valuable addition to OKX Wallet's supported networks.

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

