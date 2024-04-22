Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Support for zkLink Nova, an Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM Network

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 22, 2024.

OKX Wallet Adds Support for zkLink Nova, an Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM Network

OKX Wallet today announced that it has added support for zkLink Nova, the first aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM network that links Ethereum and its Layer 2 Rollups for any use case, with exceptional composability, interoperability, scalability and security through zero-knowledge proofs. This significant development furthers OKX's ongoing mission to promote seamless interoperability between various blockchain ecosystems.

To date, OKX Wallet has incorporated support for over 90 mainnets. The addition of zkLink Nova support enables users to interact with and discover a wide range of zkLink dApps on OKX Wallet's Discover and Cryptopedia platforms - such as Aqua and NativeX .

This announcement follows the recent Season 15 launch of Cryptopedia, OKX's learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete and verify interactive and social media tasks related to zkLink ecosystem projects an opportunity to claim a share of a ZKL token reward pool worth USD300,000.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

