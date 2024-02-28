Flash News: OKX Wallet and Mocaverse Partnership Unlocks Exclusive Opportunities for Users

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Wallet and Mocaverse Partnership Unlocks Exclusive Opportunities for Users

OKX Wallet has entered into a strategic partnership with Mocaverse, a tokenized layer of the Web3 culture and entertainment ecosystem. Central to this partnership is the exclusive opportunity for OKX Wallet users to claim Moca IDs, the decentralized identity that offers access to over 450 projects in Animoca Brands' portfolio, without the need to hold a Moca NFT or referral code. This exclusive benefit is part of OKX's commitment to providing easier access to the expansive world of GameFi.

The campaign to claim Moca IDs will run from February 28, 10:00 AM (UTC+8) to March 14, 9:59 AM (UTC+8). OKX Wallet users are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity and become part of the evolving Mocaverse community. Further details on how OKX Wallet users can claim Moca IDs can be found here.

The Moca ID is a passport to the Mocaverse, allowing users to explore different projects, earn points exchangeable for benefits, and build a reputation across the entire Animoca Brands ecosystem. This partnership signifies a significant step forward to a more integrated and accessible Web3 culture and entertainment ecosystem.

Since its inception, Mocaverse has established itself as a gateway for collaborations and connections within the Animoca Brands ecosystem, and will serve as an interoperable meta experience layer for Web3 identity, social and growth. Mocaverse users are empowered to create their own digital Moca ID identity, accrue reputation and earn and spend Realm Points by engaging within the Mocaverse ecosystem, seeded by Animoca Brands' more than 450 portfolio companies and its partner network with over 700 million addressable users.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

