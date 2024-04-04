Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Penpad, an Innovative Launchpad Platform Built on Scroll

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 4, 2024.

OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Penpad, an Innovative Launchpad Platform Built on Scroll

OKX Wallet is excited to announce its integration with Penpad, an innovative launchpad platform built on Scroll that empowers developers with cutting-edge technology and support to launch their blockchain projects.

This strategic partnership aims to provide eligible OKX Wallet users with an enhanced experience, enabling them to leverage Penpad's unique features via the OKX Wallet web extension.

To access Penpad, users can download the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to Penpad via the web extension.

