Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Support for Ethereum's Dencun Mainnet Upgrade

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 13, 2024.

OKX Wallet Announces Support for Ethereum's Dencun Mainnet Upgrade

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce its forthcoming support for the Ethereum Dencun mainnet upgrade. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing the blockchain user experience and promoting widespread adoption.

The Ethereum network upgrade and consequential hard fork are anticipated to take place at approximately 1:55 PM (UTC) on March 13, 2024. During this period, general activity on Ethereum and its Layer-2 networks, such as Arbitrum One, Optimism, Blast, Manta Pacific, Starknet, Base, Metis, Mantle, zkSync Era, Linea, Polygon zkEVM, Scroll, Mode Network, zkSync Lite, Arbitrum Nova and Boba Network, may be affected. Users are advised to exercise caution when interacting with these chains during this upgrade.

OKX Wallet is committed to providing its users with the most up-to-date technology and innovative features. Its support for the Dencun mainnet upgrade is a part of this ongoing commitment.

The Dencun upgrade, which follows last year's Shapella upgrade, includes several changes, most notably the introduction of ephemeral data blobs with EIP-4844, also known as "protodanksharding", which will help reduce Layer-2 transaction fees. For more information on the Dencun mainnet upgrade, please refer to Ethereum's official blog post.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

