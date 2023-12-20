Flash News: OKX Wallet Expands Inscription Capability to Support 13 Networks on its App

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 20, 2023.

OKX Wallet Expands Inscription Capability to Support 13 Networks on its App

OKX Wallet today enhanced its inscription capability to support a total of 13 blockchains. With this expansion, users can now inscribe on popular networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche-C, Arbitrum One, Linea, Base, zkSync Era, Polygon zkEVM, OpBNB, Scroll and Optimism, on the OKX app. Prior to this enhancement, users could only inscribe ordinals on the Bitcoin network.

Users can now inscribe via the 13 networks in three ways: single lines, bulk and hex, allowing users to choose the most suitable method that saves time and effort. OKX introduced the ability to inscribe up to 1,200 BRC-20 tokens and transfer up to 30 BTC ordinals in one go on November 27. This enhancement contributes to the growth and efficiency of the ordinals ecosystem.

To learn more, visit OKX's Ordinals Market, a one-stop hub for trading and creating BRC-20 and inscriptions.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.
  • Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

