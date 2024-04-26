Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates with Bitrubo

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Biturbo with the OKX Wallet. Bitrubo is an innovative layer 2 solution that brings the power of Ethereum's smart contracts to the Bitcoin network. Biturbo is designed as an EVM-compatible layer 2, combining the unrivaled security of Bitcoin with the versatility of Ethereum's ecosystem.

With Biturbo, OKX Wallet users can now access a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) and financial instruments directly on the Bitcoin network, all while benefiting from Bitcoin's robust security. This integration marks a significant milestone in expanding the utility and functionality of Bitcoin, making it an even more attractive option for developers and users alike.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

