Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates with Firefly, Enhancing Web3 Social Experience

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of OKX Wallet with Firefly, a cutting-edge Web3 social aggregator app developed by Mask Network. This integration empowers OKX Wallet users to seamlessly connect with their friends across various Web3 platforms, including Twitter, Lens, Farcaster, and NFT communities, all within a single app.

Firefly is a groundbreaking application that simplifies the Web3 social experience by combining multiple social profiles and friends into one decentralized identity, powered by NextID, a sister project at Mask Network. Users can now bring their social connections with them when logging into Twitter or connecting their wallet to Firefly.

By integrating with Firefly, OKX Wallet users gain access to a powerful aggregator feed that keeps them informed about the latest happenings in the Web3 space, such as X trends, product launches on Farcaster, popular NFTs on Lens, and thought-provoking posts on Mirror. Additionally, users can effortlessly cross-post content across all their networks with a single click, streamlining their social media management.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

