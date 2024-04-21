Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates with Pac Finance for Enhanced DeFi Access

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that its OKX Wallet is now integrated with Pac Finance, a user-friendly DeFi platform. This integration provides OKX Wallet users with seamless access to Pac Finance's wide range of decentralized finance products and services.

Pac Finance is a comprehensive DeFi platform that offers users a one-stop shop for their decentralized finance needs. With a focus on accessibility and ease-of-use, Pac Finance provides a variety of features, including:

Pac Swap: A decentralized exchange (DEX) for swapping tokens

Pac Farm: Yield farming opportunities to earn rewards on staked assets

Pac Lend: A decentralized lending and borrowing platform

Pac Vault: A secure, non-custodial storage solution for digital assets

By integrating with Pac Finance, OKX Wallet users can now directly access these DeFi services from within their wallet interface. This integration streamlines the user experience, allowing users to manage their digital assets, swap tokens, and engage with DeFi protocols seamlessly.

OKX Wallet is the world's most powerful, secure, and versatile crypto wallet, offering users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. With the addition of Pac Finance, OKX Wallet continues to expand its suite of Web3 services, cementing its position as a leader in the industry. To access Pac Finance through OKX Wallet, users can visit: https://app.pac.finance/ and connect their wallet.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

