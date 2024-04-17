Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Base Meme Token Super Season' with a USD46,000 Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Base Meme Token Super Season' with a USD46,000 Prize Pool

OKX Wallet today launched its 'Base Meme Token Super Season' campaign. The campaign, which began today and ends on April 26, gives users who complete social media tasks and trade on OKX's multi-chain, cross-chain DEX aggregator the opportunity to claim a share of a USD46,000 prize pool.

More specifically, rewards include a USD5,000 prize pool for users who follow 11 Base memecoin X accounts and the OKX Web3 X account, as well as like, comment and tweet this post . This reward will be distributed among 500 random participants, each receiving USD10 in prizes.

In addition, users who trade any of the following Base meme tokens - DEGEN, MOG, CAP, FOMO, OZMPC, AYB, TOSHI, Based Peaches, MFERS, BRETT and EZ - will have the opportunity to claim a share of a USD41,000 prize pool. Winners for this category will be selected based on their trading volume on the Base network.

More details on the campaign are available here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

