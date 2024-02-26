Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Cryptopedia Season 14' Campaign Featuring USD300,000 MAK Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of February 26, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Cryptopedia Season 14' Campaign Featuring USD300,000 MAK Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of Cryptopedia Season 14, set to commence on February 26, 2024, at 4:00 AM (UTC). This season introduces a unique collaboration with MetaCene, a blockchain MMORPG featuring a post-apocalyptic world where NFTs redefine civilizations.

During the campaign period, users will have the opportunity to claim a share in a prize pool worth USD300,000 in MetaCene tokens (MAK), equivalent to about 1,875,000 MAK. This reward will be available to those participating and verifying interactive tasks related to MetaCene.

The campaign, slated to run until March 18, 2024, will feature three main tasks:

  1. Follow MetaCene and MixMarvel X on X (formerly known as Twitter); 93,750 MAK tokens will be evenly distributed among 5,000 lucky winners.
  2. Daily check-ins to MetaCene's event website via the OKX Wallet. The reward pool will refresh daily at 12:00 AM (UTC) for 21 days. To qualify, users must complete a check-in and verify the task via the Cryptopedia section of OKX Wallet. Over 21 days, 1,312,500 MAK will be distributed, with an average daily distribution of 93,715 MAK for the first 5 days, and 52,500 MAK for the subsequent 16 days. Half of the daily pool goes to all addresses that complete the check-in and verify the task on that day. The remaining prize pool is evenly distributed among randomly selected addresses, which constitute 2% of all addresses completing the check-in and verifying the task on that day.
  3. Users simply need to connect their OKX Wallets to the MetaCene event website, watch videos and answer questions. Only by correctly answering all questions can users verify the task via Cryptopedia. A share of a prize pool worth 468,750 MAK is up for grabs, evenly distributed among all addresses that correctly answer all questions and verify the task.

Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn crypto education platform that enables users to explore and learn about various DApps on different blockchains while earning rewards. More details on Cryptopedia Season 14 can be found here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.
  • Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

