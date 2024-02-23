Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Alex to Reinvent Bitcoin's Role in DeFi

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 23, 2024.





OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Alex to Reinvent Bitcoin's Role in DeFi





OKX Wallet is now integrated with Alex, a platform that provides a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) services on Bitcoin via Stacks. This strategic collaboration provides users with effortless access to a breadth of services via the OKX Wallet web extension.



With this integration, OKX Wallet can now access a range of Alex's solutions, including earning, launching new projects, bridging assets across diverse blockchains and finding the best swap rates available in the Web3 ecosystem and beyond.

This integration further enhances the Bitcoin DeFi landscape by introducing groundbreaking features and technologies:

Alex plays a crucial role in Bitcoin's DeFi evolution, merging the robust security of Bitcoin's base layer with the dynamic capabilities of Layer 2 technologies like Stacks.

The fusion of Bitcoin, Stacks and Alex represents a thoughtful evolution towards a more integrated DeFi ecosystem. Alex has evolved to include exchanges, a launchpad platform and yield farming, marked by the introduction of an order book for immediate trade confirmations.

Alex serves as the finance infrastructure layer within the Bitcoin and Stacks ecosystem, similar to the role played by tech giants in the broader technology landscape. It is committed to weaving together the security of Bitcoin with the innovation of Layer 2 solutions to ensure a seamless and secure user experience.

To access Alex's Web3 products, OKX Wallet users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one, and connect their OKX Wallet to Alex via the web extension.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

