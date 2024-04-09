Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ALIENX, the Only Staking Blockchain Driven by AI Nodes, Built for Mass Adoption of NFTs and Games

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 9, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ALIENX, the Only Staking Blockchain Driven by AI Nodes, Built for Mass Adoption of NFTs and Games

OKX Wallet is now integrated with ALIENX, the only staking blockchain driven by AI nodes and built for mass adoption of NFTs and games. The ALIENX blockchain was launched in collaboration with AlienSwap, Offchain Labs and Caldera, utilizing Arbitrum Orbit technology. It is a high-performance staking blockchain powered by AI nodes, supporting BTC, ETH, ARB, SOL and NFTs for earning. It is designed for mass adoption of NFTs and games.

ALIENX has raised USD 17 million in two funding rounds from investors, including OKX Ventures, C² Ventures, Next Leader Capital, among others, valuing the ALIENX Chain at USD 200 million.

ALIENX's key features include:

AI-driven NFT and gaming infrastructure: ALIENX is a high-performance blockchain powered by AI nodes, set to become the blockchain infrastructure for NFTs and gaming. A global network of 50,000 AI nodes will participate in network security monitoring, maintenance, and network rewards. ALIENX enables the integration of billions of NFTs and gaming assets with blockchain and AI.

AI Node rewards: AI Nodes are key to the ALIENX blockchain. Each AI Node acts as a super node operated through AI proxies. Anyone can purchase and participate in running AI Nodes to earn network rewards.

Native staking rewards: ALIENX, a high-performance staking blockchain compatible with EVM, is the only chain that supports earning income through staking BTC, ETH, ARB, SOL and NFTs. Users on the ALIENX blockchain automatically receive network rewards through staking.

Major user airdrops: ALIENX emphasizes user incentives for building network effects. From the outset, ALIENX has reserved no less than 60% of its user airdrop rewards for network users and ecosystem builders, to maintain the vitality of ALIENX.

Gas revenue sharing: Unlike other Layer 2 solutions that retain gas fee revenue, ALIENX will activate gas fee revenue sharing functionality 180 days after the mainnet launch. This revenue will be shared among AI node operators, dApp developers, and ecosystem users.

To access ALIENX, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to ALIENX via web extension

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

