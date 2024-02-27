Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Asigna, a Secure Multisig Wallet

OKX

Feb. 27, 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 26 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Asigna, a Secure Multisig Wallet

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Asigna, a secure multisig wallet for Bitcoin, Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens and Stacks. Asigna provides a robust platform for users to manage their digital assets with a native Bitcoin Multisig.

Asigna is leading the way in secure multisig wallets, offering users an easy and safe way to manage their digital assets. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Asigna's solutions via web extension.

To access Asigna, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

  1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
  2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
  3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Asigna via web extension

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.
  • Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

