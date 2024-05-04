Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with JUICE, a Permissionless DeFi Protocol Built on the Blast Ecosystem's Layer 2 Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 3, 2024.

OKX today announced that its Web3 Wallet is now integrated with JUICE, a cross-margin DeFi application built on the Blast ecosystem's Layer 2 infrastructure.



With this integration, eligible web extension users of the OKX Wallet can access JUICE's extensive range of features, including:

Lending: Earn passive APY by providing either USDB or WETH liquidity from the Lend page on JUICE. This comes with no impermanent loss, no need for active management, and a continuous accumulation of JUICE points.

Earn passive APY by providing either USDB or WETH liquidity from the Lend page on JUICE. This comes with no impermanent loss, no need for active management, and a continuous accumulation of JUICE points. Borrowing: Access up to 3x leverage by collateralizing WETH or an LRT on the Borrowers page. Once deposited, borrowers may borrow against their deposited collateral and use the borrowed funds to deposit into integrated DeFi vaults to earn yields, rewards, and points.

Access up to 3x leverage by collateralizing WETH or an LRT on the Borrowers page. Once deposited, borrowers may borrow against their deposited collateral and use the borrowed funds to deposit into integrated vaults to earn yields, rewards, and points. Farming Vaults: Borrowers can deposit their borrowed USDB or WETH into JUICE Vaults, which integrate with DeFi protocols like Thruster, Hyperlock, Wasabi, and Particle to deliver yields. JUICE maximizes rewards for users by ensuring that all yields, rewards, and points are delivered back to them.

To access JUICE, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to JUICE via the web extension.



