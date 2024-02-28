Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with SecondLive, Opening the Gateway to the AI Metaverse

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with SecondLive, Opening the Gateway to the AI Metaverse

OKX Wallet is now integrated with SecondLive, creating an AI & extended reality (XR) social metaverse that caters to the Web3 community. This integration will enable users and project partners to express themselves, unleash their creativity, and build a dreamlike parallel universe through the OKX Wallet web extension.

SecondLive, known for hosting an exclusive metaverse concert for American rap star Quavo in 2022, has morphed into a sophisticated AI-powered social Metaverse. With a robust product foundation and a global community of 2.7 million members, SecondLive now offers diverse AI features to ensure a superior augmented reality (AR) experience.

The integration will leverage the AIGC Toolbox at SecondLive, boosting the role of AI in the Metaverse. This includes the use of AIGC tools for crafting wearable NFTs, creating spaces with text-3D models, working with AI agents as Metaverse locals and planning an exciting AI town for the future. With the help of AI, SecondLive's NFT assets have already surpassed 1.7 million.

SecondLive's AR technology on mobile devices also offers fantastic ARGC social experiences across 25+ countries in the global Web3 landscape. Its AR Global Culture Series has had a significant impact on the worldwide community, acting as a unique marketing strategy that links projects and communities.

SecondLive has been a popular destination for 3D AMAs, hosting custom events for 50+ projects with full venue setup, versatile features (text, audio, live streaming) and creative engagement methods. With advanced AI capabilities, SecondLive's 3D AMAs are the ultimate platform for connecting projects and communities and fostering exceptional collaboration.

To access SecondLive, OKX Wallet users need to download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on), create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one, and connect their OKX Wallet to SecondLive via the web extension.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

