Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with XRGB to Elevate Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with XRGB to Elevate Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce its integration with XRGB, an innovator on the RGB network. This partnership aims to revolutionize the digital asset landscape by incorporating Bitcoin into Layer 2 solutions. This enhancement will result in improved scalability, speed and cost-efficiency, offering users the ability to bridge BRC20 & RGB20 to ERC404 on EVM chains through the OKX Wallet web extension, thereby enhancing Bitcoin asset liquidity.

XRGB boasts the following cutting-edge features:

XRGB 404: Facilitates bridging BRC20 & RGB20 to ERC404 on EVM chains, thus augmenting Bitcoin asset liquidity. Users can bridge their BRC20 for NFT mystery boxes.

Facilitates bridging BRC20 & RGB20 to ERC404 on EVM chains, thus augmenting asset liquidity. Users can bridge their BRC20 for NFT mystery boxes. RGB Launchpad: XRGB's web wallet provides practical tools to aid in the launch of RGB20 & RGB21 assets.

XRGB's web wallet provides practical tools to aid in the launch of RGB20 & RGB21 assets. XRGB Protocol: An interoperability mechanism uniquely designed for Bitcoin assets and Layer 2s.

An interoperability mechanism uniquely designed for assets and Layer 2s. XRGB Chain: XRGB's L2 chain integrates the XRGB protocol, introducing the enhanced transactional privacy of the RGB protocol.

XRGB is committed to enhancing the liquidity and utility of assets within the Bitcoin ecosystem. It aims to cater to a broad spectrum of applications, including DeFi scenarios, social finance use-cases, diverse staking rewards and more. Its vision is to offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution for users in the Bitcoin ecosystem, facilitating seamless interactions and transactions, fostering a dynamic and integrated financial environment and unlocking Bitcoin's full potential.



To access XRGB, OKX Wallet users need to download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on), create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one, and connect their OKX Wallet to XRGB via the web extension.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX