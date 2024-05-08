Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Zeta Markets

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Zeta Markets

OKX today announced that it is now fully integrated with Zeta Markets, a crypto perpetual DEX powered by the blockchain technology of Solana. With this integration, OKX Wallet's eligible users can access Zeta Markets' solutions and features via extension.

Zeta Markets aims to offer the best of both worlds: the speed and user experience of a centralized exchange, coupled with the full self-custody and transparency of a decentralized platform.

To access Zeta Markets, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on both Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet, and connect it to Zeta Markets via the web extension.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX