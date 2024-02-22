Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Plume Network, a Modular Layer 2 Blockchain for Real-World Assets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 22, 2024.

OKX Wallet Partners with Plume Network, a Modular Layer 2 Blockchain for Real-World Assets

OKX Wallet is now partnered with Plume Network, a modular Layer 2 blockchain dedicated for all real-world assets (RWAs) that integrates asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain, enabling OKX Wallet users to invest in RWAs, bridging crypto assets to the real world from Web3, all through the OKX Wallet web extension.

Plume Network offers users the following benefits:

RWA-native: Plume Network streamlines the complex processes of RWA project deployment, offering investors a blockchain ecosystem where they can cross-invest in various RWAs. Plume also enables RWA composability (for specific assets) through its thriving DeFi applications and connects high-quality buyers to improve liquidity for all tokenized RWAs.

Plume Network aims to make RWAs accessible to all, ensuring everyone can fully participate in the Web3 financial revolution while investing with confidence in stability and security. Plume Network considers the OKX Wallet as the official on-chain entry point; this strategic partnership offers a one-click RWA solution for all OKX Web3 Wallet users.

