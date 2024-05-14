Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with The Arena for a 10,000 ARENA Giveaway

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 14, 2024.

OKX Wallet Partners with The Arena for a 10,000 ARENA Giveaway

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Arena, a SocialFi app, to launch a 10,000 ARENA giveaway. The campaign is set to run from May 10, 2024 at 00:00 (UTC+8) to May 20, 2024 (UTC+8).

To take part in the 10,000 ARENA giveaway, OKX Wallet users are invited to complete a number of simple tasks, such as following @okxweb3 and @TheArenaApp on X, retweeting the campaign tweet, and visiting the campaign page to download The Arena app and edit their profiles. Further details are available here.

This partnership marks a step in OKX Wallet's ongoing commitment to enriching the user experience and broadening access to blockchain applications.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

