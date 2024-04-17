Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Users Now Have Access to Guacamole, a DEX on Solana

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX Wallet Web Extension Users Now Have Access to Guacamole, a DEX on Solana

OKX Wallet's web extension users can now access Guacamole, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain.

This integration gives OKX Wallet users the ability to connect their wallets directly and interact trustlessly with the Guacamole DEX. All swaps, trades and interactions on Guacamole are routed directly through the user's wallet, reinforcing the platform's commitment to a trustless ecosystem.

OKX Wallet users can access Guacamole by downloading the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, creating or adding an existing OKX Wallet, and connecting it to Guacamole via the web extension.

Guacamole brings to table an innovative social crypto experience powered by its portfolio tracker and rewards marketplace. Users can earn substantial incentives for exploring and utilizing the tools available or participating in the platform's economy. Its platform comes with a host of features such as Pitfolio, a portfolio tracker, Chatamole for user interactions, and a marketplace for direct purchases with USDC and other supported tokens. Additionally, users can participate in raffles and giveaways, complete educational guides on crypto topics for rewards, and track new and trending crypto protocols, tokens and projects.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX