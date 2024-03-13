Flash News: OKX Web3 and Sui Network to Co-Host 'Reap the Drops' ETHVietnam Side Event in Hanoi

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 13, 2024.

OKX Web3 and Sui Network to Co-Host 'Reap the Drops' ETHVietnam Side Event in Hanoi

OKX Web3 today announced that it is co-hosting an ETHVietnam side event called 'Reap the Drops ETHVietnam' alongside Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, on March 15 at Beatro Gastro Lounge in Hanoi. The event is also proudly supported by Scallop, a leading money market, and FlowX.finance, an ecosystem-focused DEX. Both projects are built on the Sui network.

'Reap the Drops ETHVietnam,' which begins at 6:30 PM (GMT+7) and ends at 9:30 PM (GMT+7), presents an opportunity for networking, insightful discussions and learning about the user-centric benefits of airdrops in the Web3 space. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with both the OKX and Sui communities, enhancing their understanding of the blockchain industry and its emerging projects.

ETHVietnam, taking place from March 15 to March 17, is a conference designed for developers and contributors passionate about Ethereum, DeFi, Web3 and infrastructure. The conference places a strong emphasis on decentralization and community projects within the Web3 ecosystem.

To RSVP for the 'Reap the Drops ETHVietnam' event, click here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

