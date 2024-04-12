Flash News: OKX Web3 Team to Host X Spaces Event Focusing on 'Building with Zero-Knowledge'

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 12, 2024.

OKX Web3 Team to Host X Spaces Event Focusing on 'Building with Zero-Knowledge'

OKX will today host an X Spaces event titled 'Building with Zero-Knowledge' at 2:00 PM (UTC). This event is part of OKX's ongoing commitment to engage its community and promote the exchange of ideas and knowledge in the blockchain space.

The X Spaces event will feature discussions from Scroll, PenPad, Li.Fi, iZUMi Finance, Rollie and Ambient, focusing on the concept of 'Zero-Knowledge' and its applications in the blockchain industry. This will provide a valuable opportunity for participants to gain insights into this exciting area of blockchain technology.

About OKXA leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

