Flash News: OKX Web3 Team to Host X Spaces on AI in Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced an upcoming X Spaces discussion on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in Web3. The event, scheduled for Thursday, May 9 at 1 PM UTC, will feature a panel of experts exploring how AI can be leveraged to find alpha and assist degens in conducting their own research (DYOR).

Hosted by the OKX Web3 team, the X Spaces will welcome distinguished guests from the AI and Web3 space, including representatives from @Knn3Network, @TypoX_AI, @swan_chain, and @TonUP_io. The panelists will share their insights on the current state of AI in Web3, its potential applications, and the impact it may have on the future of decentralized technologies.

The X Spaces will provide an opportunity for the crypto community to engage with the panelists, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the role of AI in Web3. Participants will learn about the latest developments in AI-powered tools for research, analysis, and alpha generation, as well as the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

To join the discussion and learn more about how AI can help degens DYOR, schedule your participation now by visiting the following link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1gqxvQVanAwJB

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from leading experts in the field and discover how AI is shaping the future of Web3.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX