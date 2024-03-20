Flash News: OKX Wins European Sponsorship Association Award for 'Sport Sponsorship of the Year'

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 20, 2024.

OKX Wins European Sponsorship Association Award for 'Sport Sponsorship of the Year'

OKX today announced that it has been honoured with the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) Award for 'Sport Sponsorship of the Year.' This award recognizes OKX's successful partnership with Manchester City Football Club, a collaboration that has been pivotal in enhancing the fan experience through innovative Web3 technology.

Over the past two years, the partnership between OKX and Manchester City has been characterized by a mutual passion for innovation. So far, this partnership has introduced OKX to millions of football fans worldwide via innovative Web3 experiences such as the OKX Collective metaverse, giving fans the opportunity to interact with Manchester City players and OKX Ambassadors like Jack Grealish and Alex Greenwood. OKX and Manchester City have also collaborated to host NFT trainers designed by Manchester City player Alex Greenwood on the OKX NFT Marketplace, among other initiatives.

This award is a testament to OKX's successful use of their sponsorship rights, starting as the Official Training Kit Partner of Manchester City and later becoming its Official Sleeve Partner. Its 2022-23 fan survey revealed that 22% are aware of the OKX brand, 61% have brand affinity and 63% are more likely to consider OKX the next time they need a crypto wallet.

For more information, click here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

