Flash News: OKX's Innovative X Layer Network Now Supported by Port3, a Decentralized AI Servicing Protocol

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX's Innovative X Layer Network Now Supported by Port3, a Decentralized AI Servicing Protocol

OKX today announced that its X Layer network is now supported by Port3, a leading decentralized AI servicing protocol built for Web3. It connects to extensive on-chain and off-chain datasets, integrates and computes to establish a globally accessible data layer. This empowers the automation of hundreds of Web3 AI applications.



The X Layer network, which is OKX's state-of-the-art zkEVM Layer 2 network, launched its public mainnet on April 16. It's designed to provide users and developers with access to some of the world's largest blockchain ecosystems.



By utilizing ZK proofs, X Layer ensures high security and scalability while significantly reducing transaction costs. Current applications on X Layer include roughly 40 DeFi, 20 Infra, 12 Bridge, 5 Growth Tools, 16 Wallets, 10 NFT and Gaming, 10 SocialFi and several other dev tooling dApps.



The integration of X Layer with Port3 further enhances the ecosystems of both platforms, signifying both OKX and Port3s' commitment to advancing Web3 technology.



OKX Wallet users can also now access Port3 by downloading the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, creating or adding an existing OKX Wallet, and connecting it to Port3 via the web extension.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX