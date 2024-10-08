Flash Pack Launches 'The Friendship Bus' to Unite Strangers Amidst a Divisive Election Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. heads into another heated election, nearly three quarters of Americans (73%) feel anxious about the political climate[1] amid a loneliness epidemic that affects 1 out of 2 American adults[2]. In response, solo travel company Flash Pack is launching The Friendship Bus, an initiative that seeks to bring people together, fostering friendship and understanding at a time when it's needed most.

The Friendship Bus by Flash Pack.

Now at a time where the US is more divided than ever[3], Flash Pack is on a mission to connect strangers across the globe regardless of background or belief through simple ice breaker questions and activities, across key cities in the US. The Friendship Bus will start in Chicago on October 8, before making its way up the east coast – including Washington DC, Philadelphia, and then rolling into New York City in mid-October. Each location will offer free-to-attend experiences.

Arrive Solo, Leave as Friends

The Friendship Bus is designed to guide participants through friendship-building activities – strangers will meet outside the bus before boarding to engage in a more intimate Q&A, guided by Flash Pack's bespoke conversation cards. The three levels of cards range from light-hearted questions like "What's your go-to karaoke song?" to deeper questions like "Can you overcome different political beliefs in a friendship?" or "Do you judge people for the way they vote? If so, why?" Each question has been informed by lessons and learnings of more than ten years of breaking the ice with strangers on Flash Pack's group trips.

"The Friendship Bus is about celebrating what unites us, not what divides us," said Lee Thompson, Flash Pack Co-Founder. "In today's polarized climate, it's crucial to remind people that friendship and empathy can bridge any divide – we seem to have lost the ability to agree to disagree. It's increasingly important to interact with others in person to overcome differences, so we invite everyone to come aboard and experience the joy of connecting with others."

Inspired by the heart-warming success of their New York-based Friendship Corner, The Friendship Bus will tour four major U.S. cities: Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City. This pop-up experience offers a platform for individuals to connect, emphasizing that despite our political differences, we all share a common humanity. City tour dates are as follows:

Chicago: October 8

- The bus route will start at Old Town – Wells Street , before moving to West Town – Randolph Street and finishing at The Loop – Michigan Ave ).

- The bus route will start at , before moving to and finishing at ). Washington , D.C.: October 10 - 12

- October 11 at Union Market, 11:30 AM - 6:30 PM

- 12 - October 11 at Union Market, Philadelphia : October 15 - 16

- October 15th at Love Park, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

- 16 - October 15th at Love Park, New York City : October 18 - 19

Participants and passersby are encouraged to engage with the campaign online using the hashtag #VoteFriendship. The Friendship Bus is also teaming up with the nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote to encourage people to vote in the 2024 general election. Follow Flash Pack's journey as the bus travels across the nation and find out more at www.flashpack.com/votefriendship or follow the company on social media at @flashpack.

1. APA

2. HHS

3. New York Times

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525502/Flash_Pack_The_Friendship_Bus.jpg

SOURCE Flash Pack