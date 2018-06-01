Flashbay Launches Partnership With MindTickle to Enhance Global Sales Performance

Flashbay, the world leader in branded promotional technology has partnered with MindTickle to enhance its global sales team capability. Flashbay has seen rapid growth in the last 5 years with over 150 sales staff across the globe, with offices across 4 continents and 5 countries. It has transformed from mid-size business to established global organisation with extensive training and development requirements for its staff. With over 15 years of B2B Sales experience and extensive international market knowledge within a fast-paced and unpredictable environment, Flashbay's products and services within the industry are unrivalled.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680549/Flashbay_Logo.jpg )



MindTickle, a 'cloud-based Sales Readiness and Enablement platform' has allowed Flashbay to transfer its experience and knowledge across geographies, ensuring that the same principles and training are applied across all Flashbay offices and departments. Customers can be assured that if they place an order in Germany, Poland or Australia that they will receive the same high standards, product knowledge and customer service that they would in London, California or China.

The implementation of a global sales training tool has come about as a result of ambitious product launches and a rapid increase in employee headcount. "We have launched more products in the last 18 months than we have in the 15 years we have been trading," explains CEO Steve Webster. "As a result, we want our employees to join us on this upward trajectory by providing new learning and sales opportunities for staff, and to continue to deliver the best products and services to our customers."

Joss Hancock, Flashbay's Global Sales Performance Analyst says, "MindTickle has allowed us to easily distinguish the best talent, through its interactive learning and assessment capabilities. We set our recruitment standards extremely high at Flashbay, and it's now much easier to see who is capable of achieving them, and who is falling short. Secondly, it reduces on-boarding time significantly, and increases the chances of new Sales Account Managers selling much earlier and much better than more traditional training methods."

The MindTickle platform has enabled Flashbay's employees to understand how their organisation is run, developing a company that truly knows what it's doing, from order enquiry to delivery. The company has received over 50,000 5-star Trustpilot reviews from customers across the world and has sold over 100 million customised technology products.

About Flashbay:

Flashbay is the World's No.1 business-to-business (B2B) supplier of logo branded Promotional Technology products. From the smallest schools to the largest multinationals, we offer an attractive range of designs within our Memory, Power and Audio categories, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. Our product lines include Flash Drives, Power Banks, Speakers, Headphones and a host of related technology products and accessories which allow our customers the unparalleled ability to promote their brands with confidence on the global stage.

Media Contact:

Natalie Murray

Email: n.murray@flashbay.com



SOURCE Flashbay