Flashfood Raises $12.3M Series A to Scale Grocery Partnerships Throughout the U.S. to Tackle Retail Food Waste

The funding will support Flashfood's continued expansion in the U.S. and enhance the company's ability to feed more families affordably by working with retailers to sell food that would typically be discarded.

Food wasted by the retail sector in the U.S. represents $37 billion a year in lost value due to the massive volume of surplus food reaching its best-by date before grocery stores have a chance to sell it to shoppers. Flashfood is changing this statistic through a digitally-driven solution for grocery retailers to sell surplus food, reduce shrink and their carbon footprint, while also increasing grocers profits. To date, Flashfood has diverted more than 33 million pounds of food from landfills through partnerships with grocery stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"This round of funding for Flashfood will allow us to rapidly work toward a more sustainable food system while giving consumers big discounts on groceries, helping them save money and do good for our planet at the same time," said Josh Domingues, Founder and CEO of Flashfood. "This funding comes at a time when Flashfood is needed more than ever. It will fuel our ability to reach more shoppers and partner with sustainability-minded grocery chains across America. Every stakeholder is winning in this equation!"

The Flashfood app connects shoppers with grocery items nearing their best-by date, offering a discount of up to 50% off those items. To-date, Flashfood has saved shoppers more than $100 million on groceries. Today, Flashfood can be found in over 1200 participating partner stores including GIANT, Stop & Shop, Giant Food of Maryland, Meijer, Tops, Martin's Markets, Family Fare, Loblaw Companies Limited and more.

"At S2G Ventures, our mission is to back trailblazing entrepreneurs working to build a healthier and more sustainable food system and we've seen how Flashfood can help deliver on this vision," said Chuck Templeton, managing director at S2G. "Through innovation, Flashfood has created a simple way for retailers and consumers to help put a dent in the food waste crisis in a way that creates value for everyone, the retailer, shoppers and the planet. We're very excited to support the app as they scale their business in the U.S and beyond."

By downloading the Flashfood app, customers can browse through available deals at any participating store. Shoppers purchase items directly in the app, reducing the need for in-store shopping, and then pick up their order any time during the day from the Flashfood zone in their participating store. All participating Flashfood store and distribution center locations can be found via the store locator .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,200 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 33 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $100 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Martin's Markets, Family Fare, VG's Grocery, Giant Eagle, Giant Food of Maryland and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit flashfood.com .

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund investing across the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. S2G Ventures is a part of Builders Private Capital, the direct investment arm of Builders Vision, an impact platform dedicated to building a humane and healthy planet. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com , tune-in to our podcast or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Flashfood